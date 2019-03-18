JUST IN
Majesco acquires insurance software business in India

Majesco USA announced the acquisition of the India based insurance software business from its parent company, Majesco. The business will be acquired by Majesco's 100% subsidiary in India, Majesco Software And Solutions India (MSSIPL), and is subject to statutory approvals including approval of the shareholders of Majesco Limited and shall be effective from 01 April 2019.

First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 18:58 IST

