Majestic Auto consolidated net profit declines 56.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Majestic Auto declined 56.07% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.0712.6949.3870.293.516.981.324.761.052.39

