JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Atlanta Devcon reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Majestic Auto consolidated net profit declines 56.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.89% to Rs 12.07 crore

Net profit of Majestic Auto declined 56.07% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.0712.69 -5 OPM %49.3870.29 -PBDT3.516.98 -50 PBT1.324.76 -72 NP1.052.39 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU