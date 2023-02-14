Majestic Auto consolidated net profit declines 56.07% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.89% to Rs 12.07 croreNet profit of Majestic Auto declined 56.07% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.0712.69 -5 OPM %49.3870.29 -PBDT3.516.98 -50 PBT1.324.76 -72 NP1.052.39 -56
