Malu Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 142.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 15.93% to Rs 61.82 crore

Net profit of rose 142.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.93% to Rs 61.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 408.22% to Rs 7.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 274.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 279.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

61.8273.53274.45279.146.996.908.566.412.662.4214.867.051.481.2210.082.251.820.757.421.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)