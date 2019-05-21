Malu Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 142.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.93% to Rs 61.82 croreNet profit of Malu Paper Mills rose 142.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.93% to Rs 61.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 408.22% to Rs 7.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 274.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 279.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales61.8273.53 -16 274.45279.14 -2 OPM %6.996.90 -8.566.41 - PBDT2.662.42 10 14.867.05 111 PBT1.481.22 21 10.082.25 348 NP1.820.75 143 7.421.46 408
