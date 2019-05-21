Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 33.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 28.78 crore

Net profit of declined 33.19% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.69% to Rs 20.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 113.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

28.7827.45113.32108.9021.1630.4620.6524.697.789.8929.2633.546.838.9525.4929.864.676.9920.4224.22

