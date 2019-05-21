JUST IN
Atlanta reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 33.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 28.78 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 33.19% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.69% to Rs 20.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 113.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.7827.45 5 113.32108.90 4 OPM %21.1630.46 -20.6524.69 - PBDT7.789.89 -21 29.2633.54 -13 PBT6.838.95 -24 25.4929.86 -15 NP4.676.99 -33 20.4224.22 -16

