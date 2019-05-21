Shetron reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hipolin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Videocon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1023.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.32% to Rs 34.32 croreNet Loss of Shetron reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 34.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.35% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 164.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.3235.50 -3 164.75168.25 -2 OPM %12.3510.87 -11.6413.02 - PBDT1.881.51 25 9.6010.72 -10 PBT-0.13-0.13 0 2.903.06 -5 NP-0.25-0.25 0 1.792.09 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU