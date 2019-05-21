Rattanindia Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 192.94 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 56.25% to Rs 286.54 crore

Net Loss of Rattanindia Power reported to Rs 192.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 56.25% to Rs 286.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 654.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2791.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 418.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 1909.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2015.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

286.54654.921909.272015.3852.7620.3635.2729.78-137.8659.35-221.01-172.35-192.942.93-454.23-411.47-192.94-3.98-2791.54-418.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)