Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 62.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.12% to Rs 387.92 croreNet profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 62.12% to Rs 41.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.12% to Rs 387.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 491.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales387.92491.77 -21 OPM %17.1638.80 -PBDT71.74188.20 -62 PBT55.79175.63 -68 NP41.24108.86 -62
