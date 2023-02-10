Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 62.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.12% to Rs 387.92 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 62.12% to Rs 41.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.12% to Rs 387.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 491.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.387.92491.7717.1638.8071.74188.2055.79175.6341.24108.86

