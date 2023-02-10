Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 62.12% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 21.12% to Rs 387.92 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 62.12% to Rs 41.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.12% to Rs 387.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 491.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales387.92491.77 -21 OPM %17.1638.80 -PBDT71.74188.20 -62 PBT55.79175.63 -68 NP41.24108.86 -62

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

