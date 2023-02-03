Man Infraconstruction Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Karnataka Bank Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2023.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd spiked 5.75% to Rs 78.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54898 shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd soared 5.29% to Rs 145.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titan Company Ltd surged 5.23% to Rs 2425.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53630 shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 1953.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4914 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd added 4.39% to Rs 374.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58042 shares in the past one month.

