Man Infraconstruction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.28% to Rs 22.85 croreNet profit of Man Infraconstruction reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.28% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.8560.57 -62 OPM %60.137.94 -PBDT7.280.14 5100 PBT5.71-1.38 LP NP2.30-5.10 LP
