Focus Lighting & Fixtures standalone net profit declines 91.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.40% to Rs 43.77 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 91.65% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 43.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.32% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.91% to Rs 90.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

43.7757.9090.19109.879.4812.0410.8814.274.346.819.7815.712.385.116.3013.410.333.954.259.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)