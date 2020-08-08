Focus Lighting & Fixtures standalone net profit declines 91.65% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 24.40% to Rs 43.77 croreNet profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 91.65% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 43.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.32% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.91% to Rs 90.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.7757.90 -24 90.19109.87 -18 OPM %9.4812.04 -10.8814.27 - PBDT4.346.81 -36 9.7815.71 -38 PBT2.385.11 -53 6.3013.41 -53 NP0.333.95 -92 4.259.73 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU