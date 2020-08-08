Zen Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.50% to Rs 4.16 croreNet loss of Zen Technologies reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.50% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.1648.92 -91 OPM %-40.6347.12 -PBDT-1.1322.28 PL PBT-2.3821.32 PL NP-1.3415.72 PL
