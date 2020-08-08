DCB Bank standalone net profit declines 2.07% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 1.80% to Rs 873.13 croreNet profit of DCB Bank declined 2.07% to Rs 79.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.80% to Rs 873.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 857.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income873.13857.70 2 OPM %68.2969.03 -PBDT107.45125.90 -15 PBT107.45125.90 -15 NP79.3881.06 -2
