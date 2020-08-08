DCB Bank standalone net profit declines 2.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.80% to Rs 873.13 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank declined 2.07% to Rs 79.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.80% to Rs 873.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 857.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.873.13857.7068.2969.03107.45125.90107.45125.9079.3881.06

