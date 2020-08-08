Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 46.43% to Rs 199.06 croreNet profit of Osia Hyper Retail declined 15.85% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.43% to Rs 199.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.44% to Rs 8.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.14% to Rs 341.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales199.06135.94 46 341.30230.39 48 OPM %4.368.02 -4.467.30 - PBDT8.298.74 -5 14.9914.09 6 PBT6.687.48 -11 12.0411.85 2 NP4.465.30 -16 8.468.10 4
