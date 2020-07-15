JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 45.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.90% to Rs 226.45 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 45.51% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.90% to Rs 226.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.86% to Rs 58.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 856.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 990.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales226.45275.83 -18 856.09990.25 -14 OPM %9.656.66 -8.438.54 - PBDT29.1338.73 -25 129.43140.59 -8 PBT19.6727.74 -29 87.6596.72 -9 NP15.4028.26 -46 58.6073.12 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU