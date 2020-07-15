Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 45.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.90% to Rs 226.45 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 45.51% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.90% to Rs 226.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.86% to Rs 58.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 856.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 990.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

226.45275.83856.09990.259.656.668.438.5429.1338.73129.43140.5919.6727.7487.6596.7215.4028.2658.6073.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)