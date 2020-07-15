Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 46.36% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.42% to Rs 133.74 croreNet profit of Paramount Communications declined 46.36% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.42% to Rs 133.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.64% to Rs 26.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 606.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 614.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales133.74184.26 -27 606.20614.46 -1 OPM %6.967.54 -15.716.91 - PBDT7.5011.59 -35 87.3937.80 131 PBT5.019.34 -46 26.3529.16 -10 NP5.019.34 -46 26.3529.16 -10
