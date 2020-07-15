Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 46.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.42% to Rs 133.74 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications declined 46.36% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.42% to Rs 133.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.64% to Rs 26.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 606.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 614.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

133.74184.26606.20614.466.967.5415.716.917.5011.5987.3937.805.019.3426.3529.165.019.3426.3529.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)