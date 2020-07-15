JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 46.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.42% to Rs 133.74 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications declined 46.36% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.42% to Rs 133.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.64% to Rs 26.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 606.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 614.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales133.74184.26 -27 606.20614.46 -1 OPM %6.967.54 -15.716.91 - PBDT7.5011.59 -35 87.3937.80 131 PBT5.019.34 -46 26.3529.16 -10 NP5.019.34 -46 26.3529.16 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU