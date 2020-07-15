Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom declined 57.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.171.17 0 OPM %42.7447.01 -PBDT0.470.50 -6 PBT0.420.44 -5 NP0.300.70 -57
