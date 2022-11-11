Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 57.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.05% to Rs 156.38 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 57.80% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.05% to Rs 156.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.156.38108.562.917.185.9410.593.277.872.465.83

