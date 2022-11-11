JUST IN
Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 57.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.05% to Rs 156.38 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 57.80% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.05% to Rs 156.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales156.38108.56 44 OPM %2.917.18 -PBDT5.9410.59 -44 PBT3.277.87 -58 NP2.465.83 -58

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

