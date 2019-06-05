Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 62.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 200.12 crore

Net profit of declined 62.58% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 200.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.67% to Rs 8.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.64% to Rs 687.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 503.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

200.12166.74687.90503.452.413.432.976.265.384.2021.9329.843.891.8215.9822.271.163.108.3315.62

