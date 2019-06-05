Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 62.58% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 200.12 croreNet profit of Manaksia Steels declined 62.58% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 200.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.67% to Rs 8.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.64% to Rs 687.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 503.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales200.12166.74 20 687.90503.45 37 OPM %2.413.43 -2.976.26 - PBDT5.384.20 28 21.9329.84 -27 PBT3.891.82 114 15.9822.27 -28 NP1.163.10 -63 8.3315.62 -47
