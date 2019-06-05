Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit declines 86.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.24% to Rs 8.60 crore

Net profit of declined 86.51% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.24% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.21% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 41.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

8.609.8041.8538.67-22.440.611.775.69-0.191.142.142.09-0.321.111.681.670.292.151.812.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)