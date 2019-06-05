JUST IN
Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 58.06% in the March 2019 quarter
Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit declines 86.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.24% to Rs 8.60 crore

Net profit of Ravi Leela Granites declined 86.51% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.24% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.21% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 41.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.609.80 -12 41.8538.67 8 OPM %-22.440.61 -1.775.69 - PBDT-0.191.14 PL 2.142.09 2 PBT-0.321.11 PL 1.681.67 1 NP0.292.15 -87 1.812.71 -33

