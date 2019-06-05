Virtualsoft Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Virtualsoft Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Zicom Electronic Security Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Maximaa Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Tata Elxsi reports revenue of Rs 1,597 crore in FY 19
Biocon Q4 net profit up 64% to Rs 213.7 cr
-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 1.35 croreNet loss of Virtualsoft Systems reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.72% to Rs 6.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.351.62 -17 6.086.81 -11 OPM %-123.70-53.09 --66.28-46.99 - PBDT-0.230.46 PL -2.60-1.94 -34 PBT-0.280.45 PL -2.91-2.25 -29 NP-0.280.45 PL -2.91-2.25 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU