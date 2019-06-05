JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Startech Finance standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Bio Green Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 491.30% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Bio Green Papers reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 491.30% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4230.43% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.360.23 491 9.960.23 4230 OPM %-24.26-626.09 -9.54-830.43 - PBDT-0.37-1.44 74 0.79-1.91 LP PBT-0.68-1.59 57 -0.40-2.78 86 NP0.29-1.46 LP 0.60-2.66 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 17:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU