Karuturi Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1222.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Karuturi Global consolidated net profit declines 65.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Wipro recognised as 'Quality Global Supplier' by innogy SE
Strides to acquire balance 50% in JVs with Vivimed for Rs 75 crore
Biocon retains economic interest in Hulio's global commercialisation
Ola Electric raises Rs 400 cr in funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India
-
Sales decline 16.57% to Rs 68.64 croreNet loss of Karuturi Global reported to Rs 1222.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 68.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1193.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 51.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 230.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales68.6482.27 -17 230.50229.59 0 OPM %5.7033.20 -17.6127.78 - PBDT13.3247.43 -72 47.4082.81 -43 PBT5.6137.12 -85 15.7950.03 -68 NP-1222.4014.09 PL -1193.7251.93 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU