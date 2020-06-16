Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 675.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 276.57 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 675.13% to Rs 272.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 276.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 174.04% to Rs 408.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 1061.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 995.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

