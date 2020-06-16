Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 675.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 276.57 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 675.13% to Rs 272.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 276.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 174.04% to Rs 408.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 1061.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 995.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales276.57252.58 9 1061.55995.94 7 OPM %24.8620.42 -24.8221.92 - PBDT73.9662.53 18 294.81251.92 17 PBT62.8855.82 13 257.81224.41 15 NP272.6935.18 675 408.59149.10 174
