Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 675.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 276.57 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 675.13% to Rs 272.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 276.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 174.04% to Rs 408.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 1061.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 995.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales276.57252.58 9 1061.55995.94 7 OPM %24.8620.42 -24.8221.92 - PBDT73.9662.53 18 294.81251.92 17 PBT62.8855.82 13 257.81224.41 15 NP272.6935.18 675 408.59149.10 174

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 19:39 IST

