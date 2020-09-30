Manappuram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 50 crore

-
On private placement basisManappuram Finance at its meeting held on 30 September 2020 approved the allotment of 500 Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs.50 crore on a Private Placement basis to be listed on the BSE Limited.
