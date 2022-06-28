Manappuram Finance board to mull raising upto $100 mln

The NBFC on Monday announced that the meeting of the financial resources and management committee of the board is schedule on 30 June 2022 to consider raising funds.

In an exchange filing, Manappuram Finance said that the special committee of the board will consider and approve the issuance of secured, rated redeemable non-convertible debentures of upto $100 million, in INR equivalent.

Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs. The company reported a 44.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 261.10 crore on an 8.5% decline in total income to Rs 1,491.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were down 1.63% to Rs 87.45 on the BSE.

