Shriram Transport board to mull fund raising

The NBFC on Tuesday announced that its board will consider raising funds by issuing redeemable non-convertible debt securities including bonds in onshore/offshore market via private placement and/or public issue.

In this regard, the meeting of company's banking and finance committee, debt issuance committee and allotment committee will be held to consider and approve the issue and allotment of redeemable non-convertible debt securities / bonds during the month ending 30 July 2022.

Shriram Transport Finance Company, the flagship company of the Shriram group, is the largest asset financing NBFC in the country. It is a holistic finance provider for the commercial vehicle industry and seeks to partner small truck owners for every possible need related to their assets. It has PAN India presence with 1,854 branch offices. Based at Mumbai, it has a live customer base of approx. 21.1 lacs.

The company's standalone net profit rose 43.87% to Rs 1,086.13 crore on 13.11% increase in total income to Rs 5,087.59 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company rose 0.36% to Rs 1,256.15 on the BSE.

