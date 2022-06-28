Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 193.6 points or 0.73% at 26873.46 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.36%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.99%),MRF Ltd (up 0.91%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.63%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.51%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.45%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.28%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.94%), Minda Industries Ltd (down 0.69%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.57%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 272.04 or 0.51% at 52889.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.6 points or 0.55% at 15745.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 137.14 points or 0.55% at 24768.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 48.14 points or 0.62% at 7686.66.

On BSE,1128 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)