Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 58.75 points or 0.76% at 7769.28 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 7.12%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.72%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 5.19%),Oil India Ltd (up 4.23%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 2.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.21%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 1.99%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.84%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.51%), and Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 1.47%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.16%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.11%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.04%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 272.04 or 0.51% at 52889.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.6 points or 0.55% at 15745.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 137.14 points or 0.55% at 24768.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 48.14 points or 0.62% at 7686.66.

On BSE,1128 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)