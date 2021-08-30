Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising options in September

Manappuram Finance said the company may consider and approve issuances of Debt Securities during September 2021.

The company is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuance of various debt securities in onshore / offshore securities market by Public Issue, on Private Placement Basis or through issuing Commercial Papers.

Based on the prevailing market conditions, the Board of Directors / Financial Resources and Management Committee / Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company may consider and approve issuances of Debt Securities during the month of September, 2021, subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the Board / respective Committee may deem fit.

Shares of Manappuram Finance fell 0.74% to settle at Rs 160.25 on Friday, 27 August 2021.

Manappuram Finance is a gold loans offering non-banking financial company, engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)