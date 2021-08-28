SRF to resume operations at Dahej chemicals complex

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has issued a revocation order under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for resumption of operations in SRF's P2 and the two other allied plants with immediate effect.

Chemicals manufacturer SRF on 3 August 2021 informed that an incident took place at P2 plant at the Dahej Chemical Complex in Gujarat, which claimed one person's life whereas two others were injured.

The incident did not result in any fire or hazardous emissions and has not had any impact on other plants at the site, the company said.

Following the incident, GPCB issued directions under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 to suspend operations in P2 and two other allied plants.

In this regard, GPCB on 27 August 2021 issued a revocation order for resumption of operations in P2 and the two other allied plants with immediate effect.

Shares of SRF jumped 4.05% to Rs 9,425.60 on Friday.

SRF is a chemical based multi-business conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 123% to Rs 395 crore on a 75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,699 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

