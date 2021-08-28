SRF to resume operations at Dahej chemicals complex

-
ALSO READ
NGL Fine Chem's subsidiary Macrotech Polychem receives closure notice from Pollution Control Board
Fertiliser stocks rally after Govt hikes subsidy
Fineotex Chemical gains on forming JV with Australia's HealthGuard
Heranba receives GPCB approval to set up unit at Saykha, Bharuch
Indices end near day's low; Dow futures down 178 pts
-
The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has issued a revocation order under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for resumption of operations in SRF's P2 and the two other allied plants with immediate effect.Chemicals manufacturer SRF on 3 August 2021 informed that an incident took place at P2 plant at the Dahej Chemical Complex in Gujarat, which claimed one person's life whereas two others were injured.
The incident did not result in any fire or hazardous emissions and has not had any impact on other plants at the site, the company said.
Following the incident, GPCB issued directions under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 to suspend operations in P2 and two other allied plants.
In this regard, GPCB on 27 August 2021 issued a revocation order for resumption of operations in P2 and the two other allied plants with immediate effect.
Shares of SRF jumped 4.05% to Rs 9,425.60 on Friday.
SRF is a chemical based multi-business conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 123% to Rs 395 crore on a 75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,699 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU