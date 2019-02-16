Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 5.94% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 17.48% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 5.94% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.48% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.032.46 -17 OPM %85.2281.30 -PBDT1.601.48 8 PBT1.561.43 9 NP1.071.01 6

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

