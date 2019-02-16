OK Play India consolidated net profit rises 125.98% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of OK Play India rose 125.98% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.2636.71 12 OPM %26.3014.49 -PBDT7.593.87 96 PBT5.452.27 140 NP4.612.04 126

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:47 IST

