Punjab & Sind Bank revises MCLR rates
Mindteck (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 70.05 crore

Net loss of Mindteck (India) reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 70.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales70.0571.74 -2 OPM %-0.970.93 -PBDT-0.770.88 PL PBT-1.200.57 PL NP-1.200.38 PL

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:47 IST

