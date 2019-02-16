JUST IN
Business Standard

Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 414.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 76.90% to Rs 18.15 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 414.29% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 76.90% to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales18.1510.26 77 OPM %2.420.88 -PBDT0.440.11 300 PBT0.400.07 471 NP0.360.07 414

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:47 IST

