Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indices trade flat; strong market breadth
Nifty above 18,000 level; India NSE VIX jumps 5%
Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 167.74% in the March 2022 quarter
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 50.57% in the March 2022 quarter
Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 0.31 croreNet loss of Mangalam Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.310.29 7 OPM %-154.8455.17 -PBDT-0.480.16 PL PBT-0.480.16 PL NP-0.480.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU