Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1477.78% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1477.78% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.420.0993.6633.330.2000.2000.150

