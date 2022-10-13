Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. enters into loan agreement with Standard Chartered Bank
Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Adani Airport raises USD 250 mn via ECB facility from SCB and Barclays Bank
Adani Ent raises $250 million for airports development
National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 53.97% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1477.78% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1477.78% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.420.09 1478 OPM %93.6633.33 -PBDT0.200 0 PBT0.200 0 NP0.150 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU