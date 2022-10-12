Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.98% to Rs 14.53 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex rose 9.90% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.98% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.5320.462.825.182.300.902.270.861.111.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)