Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 2.01 times
Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.98% to Rs 14.53 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex rose 9.90% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.98% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.5320.46 -29 OPM %2.825.18 -PBDT2.300.90 156 PBT2.270.86 164 NP1.111.01 10

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 18:47 IST

