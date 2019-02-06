Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 40.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.63% to Rs 761.12 croreNet profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 40.45% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 761.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 664.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales761.12664.00 15 OPM %6.429.37 -PBDT32.6045.73 -29 PBT22.7334.94 -35 NP13.6622.94 -40
