Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 249.09 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 9.87% to Rs 43.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 249.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 235.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales249.09235.97 6 OPM %28.7824.83 -PBDT79.6759.26 34 PBT66.6046.43 43 NP43.4239.52 10
