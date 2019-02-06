Vardhman Textiles standalone net profit rises 63.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 1624.24 croreNet profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 63.45% to Rs 189.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 115.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 1624.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1551.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1624.241551.46 5 OPM %19.0313.47 -PBDT335.23212.08 58 PBT275.25154.41 78 NP189.28115.80 63
