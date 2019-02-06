Allahabad Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 732.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 4185.48 crore in the December 2018 quarter
National Fittings standalone net profit rises 4.60% in the June 2018 quarter
Federal Bank reports Rs 266 cr net profit in Q2
Bandhan Bank Q2 net profit up 47.4%
Corporation Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 103.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Total Operating Income decline 0.37% to Rs 4228.25 croreNet Loss of Allahabad Bank reported to Rs 732.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1263.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income declined 0.37% to Rs 4228.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4243.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income4228.254243.83 0 OPM %37.2421.07 -PBDT-726.37-1491.29 51 PBT-726.37-1491.29 51 NP-732.81-1263.79 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU