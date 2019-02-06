JUST IN
Allahabad Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 732.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.37% to Rs 4228.25 crore

Net Loss of Allahabad Bank reported to Rs 732.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1263.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income declined 0.37% to Rs 4228.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4243.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income4228.254243.83 0 OPM %37.2421.07 -PBDT-726.37-1491.29 51 PBT-726.37-1491.29 51 NP-732.81-1263.79 42

