Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Spurts 1.84%

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd rose 1.84% today to trade at Rs 74.6. The S&P BSE PSU index is up 0.06% to quote at 8456.63. The index is up 7.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, MOIL Ltd increased 0.9% and Oil India Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went up 9.76 % over last one year compared to the 5.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 72692 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 127.6 on 08 Jun 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 37.1 on 24 Feb 2022.

