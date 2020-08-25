Manipal Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 3577.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Manipal Finance Corporation rose 3577.78% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 695.24% to Rs 6.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

