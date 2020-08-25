Manipal Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 3577.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Manipal Finance Corporation rose 3577.78% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 695.24% to Rs 6.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 0.250.19 32 OPM %-50.0014.29 --232.00-52.63 - PBDT-0.030.02 PL -0.68-0.10 -580 PBT-0.040 0 -0.74-0.17 -335 NP6.620.18 3578 6.680.84 695
