Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 70.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 70.53% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.23% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.806.8834.7918.021.631.231.631.221.620.95

