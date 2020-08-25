Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 70.53% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.23% to Rs 4.80 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 70.53% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.23% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.806.88 -30 OPM %34.7918.02 -PBDT1.631.23 33 PBT1.631.22 34 NP1.620.95 71
