Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 26.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.71% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 26.19% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.71% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.506.1415.7812.870.510.650.280.440.310.42

