Business Standard

Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 26.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.71% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 26.19% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.71% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.506.14 -27 OPM %15.7812.87 -PBDT0.510.65 -22 PBT0.280.44 -36 NP0.310.42 -26

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 17:54 IST

