Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 26.19% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
NCC consolidated net profit declines 79.01% in the June 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 26.71% to Rs 4.50 croreNet profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 26.19% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.71% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.506.14 -27 OPM %15.7812.87 -PBDT0.510.65 -22 PBT0.280.44 -36 NP0.310.42 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU