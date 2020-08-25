Zota Health Care consolidated net profit declines 8.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.05% to Rs 17.55 crore

Net profit of Zota Health Care declined 8.93% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.5521.686.553.921.371.140.640.840.510.56

