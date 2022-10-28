Manorama Industries Ltd Surges 4.5%

Manorama Industries Ltd has added 4.81% over last one month compared to 0.79% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 5.82% rise in the SENSEX

Manorama Industries Ltd gained 4.5% today to trade at Rs 1303.05. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.54% to quote at 16125.4. The index is up 0.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Agro Tech Foods Ltd increased 3.23% and Dodla Dairy Ltd added 2.82% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 14.92 % over last one year compared to the 0.16% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Manorama Industries Ltd has added 4.81% over last one month compared to 0.79% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 5.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 441 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1621 on 29 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 911 on 22 Jun 2022.

