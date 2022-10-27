Gland Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PCBL Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2022.

Gland Pharma Ltd tumbled 13.90% to Rs 1915 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 60334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10906 shares in the past one month.

PCBL Ltd crashed 8.50% to Rs 128.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd lost 7.00% to Rs 194.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26075 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd slipped 6.27% to Rs 338.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13662 shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd corrected 5.66% to Rs 500. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47690 shares in the past one month.

