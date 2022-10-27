BEL records PAT of Rs 611 cr in Q2 FY23

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon gains after JV emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 611-cr project
Sensex slides 611 pts, Nifty below 17,750 mark, IT stocks under pressure
TVS Motor Company records PAT of Rs 321 crore in Q1 FY23
IRCTC records PAT of Rs 245 crore in Q1 FY23
Delta Corp records PAT of Rs 68 crore in Q2 FY23
-
Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 611.05 crore in Q2 FY23, marginally lower than Rs 612.60 crore in Q2 FY22.On a standalone basis, the PSU company's net sales rose 7.6% to Rs 3,896.20 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 compared with Rs 3,622.42 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Bharat electronics' reported a profit before tax of Rs 824.86 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 827.74 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Total expenses rose 10.26% to Rs 3,195.98 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22. Cost of material consumed jumped 30.98% to Rs 2254.45 crore and employee benefits expenses increased 11.79% to Rs 595.50 crore.
The order book position of the company as on 1 October 2022 stood at Rs 52,795 crore.
State-run BEL is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy and the Air Force. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 30 September 2022.
Shares of Bharat Electronics rose 2.76% to end at Rs 107.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU