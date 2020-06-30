Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 13.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 67.46 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 13.26% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 67.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.88% to Rs 7.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 285.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 279.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

