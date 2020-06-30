Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 13.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 67.46 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 13.26% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 67.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.88% to Rs 7.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 285.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 279.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales67.4666.56 1 285.94279.18 2 OPM %8.268.38 -6.837.17 - PBDT4.314.48 -4 12.1812.17 0 PBT3.093.24 -5 7.357.32 0 NP3.933.47 13 7.857.21 9
